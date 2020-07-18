INVH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.78, changing hands as high as $28.10 per share. Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.64 per share, with $32.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.99.

