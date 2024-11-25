News & Insights

Invex Therapeutics Announces AGM Results and Future Focus

November 25, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:IXC) has released an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd has announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where several resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors, were carried, while the issuance of securities under an incentive plan was not approved. The company continues its focus on repurposing the drug Exenatide for neurological treatments, underlining its commitment to innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

