Cryptocurrencies

Investview Says It Holds More Than $1M in Crypto on Its Balance Sheet

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Financial technology company Investview said it holds more than $1 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet.

  • New Jersey-based Investview recorded estimated net income of $1.9 million and gross revenue of $5.5 million for the month of February.
  • Both figures were records, the company announced Monday.
  • The Venture Market-traded company’s cryptocurrency holdings in BTC and other digital currencies also surpassed $1 million as of Feb. 28.
  • Investview is a financial technology company that provides cryptocurrency mining technology as well as financial education tools, content and research.

See also: Valkyrie Files for an ETF That Would Invest in Firms With Bitcoin on Their Balance Sheets

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular