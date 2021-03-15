Investview Says It Holds More Than $1M in Crypto on Its Balance Sheet
Financial technology company Investview said it holds more than $1 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet.
- New Jersey-based Investview recorded estimated net income of $1.9 million and gross revenue of $5.5 million for the month of February.
- Both figures were records, the company announced Monday.
- The Venture Market-traded company’s cryptocurrency holdings in BTC and other digital currencies also surpassed $1 million as of Feb. 28.
- Investview is a financial technology company that provides cryptocurrency mining technology as well as financial education tools, content and research.
