Investors worth $10.2 tln press global miners for talks on Indigenous engagement

Contributor
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published

Institutional investors worth $10.2 trillion have written to the boards of global mining companies to better understand their engagement with First Nations people, in the wake of Rio Tinto Ltd's destruction of Juukan Gorge rockshelters.

The group of 64 investors and their representatives, including the Church of England Pensions Board and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), issued a statement on Thursday that was obtained by Reuters.

The group has written to the boards of mining companies operating in Australia and internationally to seek assurances about how they obtain and maintain their social license to operate with First Nations and Indigenous communities, they said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

