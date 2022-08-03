Investors Will Want Vishay Intertechnology's (NYSE:VSH) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vishay Intertechnology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$504m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$676m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Vishay Intertechnology has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Electronic industry.

NYSE:VSH Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Vishay Intertechnology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Vishay Intertechnology's ROCE Trend?

Vishay Intertechnology's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 111% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Vishay Intertechnology's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Vishay Intertechnology and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

