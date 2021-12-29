Investors Will Want Vishay Intertechnology's (NYSE:VSH) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vishay Intertechnology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$392m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$646m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Vishay Intertechnology has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10.0% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vishay Intertechnology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Vishay Intertechnology is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 88% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Vishay Intertechnology's ROCE

As discussed above, Vishay Intertechnology appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with a respectable 47% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Vishay Intertechnology does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Vishay Intertechnology that you might be interested in.

While Vishay Intertechnology isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

