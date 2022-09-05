Investors Will Want Veeco Instruments' (NASDAQ:VECO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Veeco Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$64m ÷ (US$917m - US$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Veeco Instruments has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:VECO Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Veeco Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Veeco Instruments.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's great to see that Veeco Instruments has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 8.9% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Veeco Instruments is using 40% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. Veeco Instruments could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Veeco Instruments has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 1.7% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Veeco Instruments that we think you should be aware of.

