Investors Will Want Triumph Group's (NYSE:TGI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Triumph Group's (NYSE:TGI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Triumph Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$175m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$563m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Triumph Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.9% it's much better.

NYSE:TGI Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Triumph Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Triumph Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's great to see that Triumph Group has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 13% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 65% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Triumph Group could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Triumph Group has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 18% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Triumph Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

