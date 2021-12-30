Investors Will Want Triton International's (NYSE:TRTN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Triton International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$869m ÷ (US$12b - US$610m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Triton International has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

NYSE:TRTN Return on Capital Employed December 30th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Triton International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Triton International.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Triton International Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 43%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Triton International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Triton International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

