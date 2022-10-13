Investors Will Want Top Ships' (NASDAQ:TOPS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Top Ships' (NASDAQ:TOPS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Top Ships, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$26m ÷ (US$475m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Top Ships has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Top Ships compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Top Ships here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 162%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Top Ships has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And since the stock has dived 100% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Top Ships (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

While Top Ships may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

