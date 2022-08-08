Investors Will Want Toll Brothers' (NYSE:TOL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Toll Brothers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$12b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Toll Brothers has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average it falls behind.

NYSE:TOL Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Toll Brothers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Toll Brothers.

The Trend Of ROCE

Toll Brothers has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 123% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Toll Brothers' ROCE

To bring it all together, Toll Brothers has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Toll Brothers (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

