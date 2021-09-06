Investors Will Want Terex's (NYSE:TEX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Terex (NYSE:TEX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Terex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$258m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$945m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Terex has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

NYSE:TEX Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Terex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Terex.

What Can We Tell From Terex's ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Terex. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 83% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 48% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

What We Can Learn From Terex's ROCE

In the end, Terex has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Terex and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Terex isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

