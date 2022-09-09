Investors Will Want Telephone and Data Systems' (NYSE:TDS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Telephone and Data Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$280m ÷ (US$14b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Telephone and Data Systems has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 6.1%. NYSE:TDS Return on Capital Employed September 9th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Telephone and Data Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Telephone and Data Systems.

What Can We Tell From Telephone and Data Systems' ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 2.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 51% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Telephone and Data Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Telephone and Data Systems has. Given the stock has declined 30% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about Telephone and Data Systems, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

While Telephone and Data Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.