Investors Will Want SolarWinds' (NYSE:SWI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SolarWinds:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$87m ÷ (US$5.6b - US$447m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, SolarWinds has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

NYSE:SWI Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2021

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that SolarWinds is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.7% on its capital. In addition to that, SolarWinds is employing 63% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On SolarWinds' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that SolarWinds' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

