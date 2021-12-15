Investors Will Want RF Industries' (NASDAQ:RFIL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for RF Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$46m - US$7.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, RF Industries has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.9%.

So How Is RF Industries' ROCE Trending?

RF Industries has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.6% on its capital. In addition to that, RF Industries is employing 53% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On RF Industries' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, RF Industries has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 332% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

