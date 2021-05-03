Investors Will Want Qurate Retail's (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Qurate Retail's (NASDAQ:QRTE.A) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Qurate Retail is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$17b - US$4.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Qurate Retail has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Online Retail industry.

NasdaqGS:QRTE.A Return on Capital Employed May 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Qurate Retail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Qurate Retail's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Qurate Retail. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 107%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Qurate Retail appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 32% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 28% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Qurate Retail has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And a remarkable 205% total return over the last year tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Qurate Retail can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Qurate Retail (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.