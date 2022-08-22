Investors Will Want Preformed Line Products' (NASDAQ:PLPC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Preformed Line Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$50m ÷ (US$537m - US$120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Preformed Line Products has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 8.0% it's much better. NasdaqGS:PLPC Return on Capital Employed August 22nd 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Preformed Line Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Preformed Line Products' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Preformed Line Products' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Preformed Line Products are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 43%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Preformed Line Products' ROCE

To sum it up, Preformed Line Products has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 67% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

