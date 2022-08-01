Investors Will Want PCTEL's (NASDAQ:PCTI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on PCTEL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$1.2m ÷ (US$81m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, PCTEL has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.2%.

NasdaqGS:PCTI Return on Capital Employed August 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured PCTEL's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PCTEL.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PCTEL Tell Us?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at PCTEL promising. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 341% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On PCTEL's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that PCTEL has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with PCTEL (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While PCTEL may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.