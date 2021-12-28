Investors Will Want Northern Technologies International's (NASDAQ:NTIC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Northern Technologies International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$858k ÷ (US$74m - US$8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Northern Technologies International has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGM:NTIC Return on Capital Employed December 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Northern Technologies International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Northern Technologies International is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Northern Technologies International is utilizing 40% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Northern Technologies International gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 110% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Northern Technologies International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

