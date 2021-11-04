Investors Will Want Modine Manufacturing's (NYSE:MOD) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Modine Manufacturing's (NYSE:MOD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Modine Manufacturing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$100m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$468m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Modine Manufacturing has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

NYSE:MOD Return on Capital Employed November 4th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Modine Manufacturing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Modine Manufacturing here for free.

So How Is Modine Manufacturing's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Modine Manufacturing. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Modine Manufacturing's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Modine Manufacturing has. Since the stock has only returned 12% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Modine Manufacturing that we think you should be aware of.

While Modine Manufacturing may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

