Investors Will Want Marten Transport's (NASDAQ:MRTN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marten Transport, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$88m ÷ (US$855m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Marten Transport has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 9.9%.

NasdaqGS:MRTN Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marten Transport compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marten Transport.

So How Is Marten Transport's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Marten Transport. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 38% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Marten Transport's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Marten Transport can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 136% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

