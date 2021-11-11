Investors Will Want Lattice Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:LSCC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lattice Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:LSCC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lattice Semiconductor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$89m ÷ (US$705m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Lattice Semiconductor has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

NasdaqGS:LSCC Return on Capital Employed November 11th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Lattice Semiconductor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lattice Semiconductor.

What Can We Tell From Lattice Semiconductor's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Lattice Semiconductor is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 15% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From Lattice Semiconductor's ROCE

To sum it up, Lattice Semiconductor is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 944% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lattice Semiconductor can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Lattice Semiconductor does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lattice Semiconductor that you might be interested in.

While Lattice Semiconductor isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

