Investors Will Want Jabil's (NYSE:JBL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Jabil (NYSE:JBL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Jabil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$17b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Thus, Jabil has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jabil compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Jabil's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Jabil. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 26%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 64% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Jabil can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Jabil does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

