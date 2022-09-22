Investors Will Want IRadimed's (NASDAQ:IRMD) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for IRadimed, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$13m ÷ (US$76m - US$6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, IRadimed has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Medical Equipment industry. NasdaqCM:IRMD Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IRadimed compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from IRadimed. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 109%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at IRadimed thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, IRadimed has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 217% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

