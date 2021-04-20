Investors Will Want Himax Technologies' (NASDAQ:HIMX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Himax Technologies' (NASDAQ:HIMX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Himax Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$58m ÷ (US$910m - US$352m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Himax Technologies has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.8%.

NasdaqGS:HIMX Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Himax Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Himax Technologies.

So How Is Himax Technologies' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Himax Technologies are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 24%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Himax Technologies has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 28% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Himax Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

While Himax Technologies may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.