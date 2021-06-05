Investors Will Want Evoqua Water Technologies' (NYSE:AQUA) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Evoqua Water Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$132m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$347m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Evoqua Water Technologies has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.3%.

NYSE:AQUA Return on Capital Employed June 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Evoqua Water Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Evoqua Water Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Evoqua Water Technologies Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 70%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Evoqua Water Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Evoqua Water Technologies has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 62% return over the last three years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

