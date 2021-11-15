Investors Will Want Everspin Technologies' (NASDAQ:MRAM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Everspin Technologies' (NASDAQ:MRAM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Everspin Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0027 = US$64k ÷ (US$35m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Everspin Technologies has an ROCE of 0.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Everspin Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Everspin Technologies Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Everspin Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.3% on its capital, because four years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Everspin Technologies' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Everspin Technologies has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 49% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Everspin Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

