Investors Will Want Digi International's (NASDAQ:DGII) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Digi International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$36m ÷ (US$864m - US$95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Digi International has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Digi International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Digi International Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 4.7%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 139% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Digi International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Digi International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Digi International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 229% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Digi International, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

While Digi International isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

