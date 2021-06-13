Investors Will Want Deswell Industries' (NASDAQ:DSWL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deswell Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$3.3m ÷ (US$108m - US$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Deswell Industries has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGM:DSWL Return on Capital Employed June 13th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Deswell Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Deswell Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deswell Industries Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Deswell Industries is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 3.8%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Deswell Industries has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On Deswell Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Deswell Industries is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 272% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Deswell Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Deswell Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Deswell Industries that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.