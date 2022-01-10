Investors Will Want Cyanotech's (NASDAQ:CYAN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cyanotech is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$31m - US$4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Cyanotech has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

NasdaqCM:CYAN Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Cyanotech's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Cyanotech's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Cyanotech has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 5.1%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From Cyanotech's ROCE

As discussed above, Cyanotech appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 34% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Cyanotech does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cyanotech that you might be interested in.

While Cyanotech may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.