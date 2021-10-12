Investors Will Want Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Chevron is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$6.7b ÷ (US$243b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Chevron has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 7.1%.

NYSE:CVX Return on Capital Employed October 12th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Chevron's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chevron here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Chevron Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Chevron is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 3.1% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Chevron's ROCE

As discussed above, Chevron appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Chevron does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Chevron that you might be interested in.

While Chevron isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

