Investors Will Want Charles & Colvard's (NASDAQ:CTHR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Charles & Colvard's (NASDAQ:CTHR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Charles & Colvard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$2.0m ÷ (US$52m - US$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Charles & Colvard has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 16%.

So How Is Charles & Colvard's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Charles & Colvard has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 4.4%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Charles & Colvard has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Charles & Colvard has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 193% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

