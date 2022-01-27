Investors Will Want Calix's (NYSE:CALX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Calix (NYSE:CALX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Calix is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$86m ÷ (US$696m - US$117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Calix has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 8.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Calix's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Calix is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 15% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 142% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 17%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Calix has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Calix's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Calix has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 474% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Calix does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

