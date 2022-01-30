Investors Will Want Brightcove's (NASDAQ:BCOV) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brightcove:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$9.0m ÷ (US$194m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Brightcove has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:BCOV Return on Capital Employed January 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brightcove compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Brightcove here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Brightcove is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 9.2%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Brightcove has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 50% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Brightcove's ROCE

As discussed above, Brightcove appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 30% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Brightcove does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

