Investors Will Want BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' (NYSE:BJ) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$642m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

NYSE:BJ Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 78% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that you might be interested in.

While BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.