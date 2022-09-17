Investors Will Want AudioCodes' (NASDAQ:AUDC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AudioCodes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$35m ÷ (US$321m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, AudioCodes has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 8.7% it's much better. NasdaqGS:AUDC Return on Capital Employed September 17th 2022

In the above chart we have measured AudioCodes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AudioCodes.

How Are Returns Trending?

AudioCodes is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 63% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On AudioCodes' ROCE

To sum it up, AudioCodes has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 241% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing AudioCodes that you might find interesting.

