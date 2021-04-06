Investors Will Want Agnico Eagle Mines' (NYSE:AEM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Agnico Eagle Mines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$953m ÷ (US$9.6b - US$516m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Agnico Eagle Mines has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.5% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

NYSE:AEM Return on Capital Employed April 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Agnico Eagle Mines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines here for free.

What Can We Tell From Agnico Eagle Mines' ROCE Trend?

Agnico Eagle Mines is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 43% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Agnico Eagle Mines can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 57% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

