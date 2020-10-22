Investors will hoard gold even faster next year, keeping prices high -Refinitiv

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Demand for gold from jewellers and central banks will remain sharply lower in 2021 than before coronavirus, but investors will keep prices high by stockpiling record amounts of bullion, Refinitiv Metals Research said.

Gold prices are near record highs after surging to $2,072.50 an ounce in August as investors in Europe and North America hoarded an asset they thought would hold its value through the pandemic.

But those high prices, along with coronavirus lockdowns, have collapsed sales of jewellery in Asia, previously the biggest driver of the bullion market.

Jewellery demand will fall 31% to 1,327 tonnes this year before rising 9% to 1,447 tonnes in 2021, Refinitiv Metals Research director Cameron Alexander said, releasing its latest quarterly report on supply and demand on Friday.

Central bank purchases will plunge by half to 312 tonnes this year and recover slightly to 385 tonnes next year, Alexander said.

Investors will continue to plug the demand gap, with exchange traded funds (ETFs), which store metal for investors, stockpiling 1,205 tonnes this year, three times the amount in 2019, and another 1,362 tonnes in 2021, the most ever.

Purchases by retail buyers of bars and coins will fall 6% this year to 917 tonnes before rising 13% to 1,039 tonnes in 2021, Alexander said.

Gold will average $1,890 an ounce next year, below the $1,965 price forecast by a Reuters poll this week, but prices could be volatile, Alexander said.

The July-September quarter saw the weakest demand so far this year, despite a recovery in jewellery fabrication, Refinitiv found.

Bullion owners in Asia sold gold, driving demand for retail bars to the lowest in over a decade, while central banks sold more gold than they bought for the first time since 2010 and ETFs slowed the pace of their stockpiling.

Following are numbers for Q3 and comparisons:

DEMAND (TONNES)

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% change

Mine Production

862

876

-2%

Total Scrap Used in Fabrication

426

330

29%

Net Hedging Supply

9

-23

-140%

Total Supply

1298

1183

10%

Jewellery Consumption

263

336

-22%

Jewellery Fabrication

314

408

-23%

Industrial Fabrication

87

96

-9%

- Electronics

67

71

-6%

- Dentistry

6

7

-20%

- Other Industrial & Decorative

15

18

-18%

Net Official Sector

-13

131

-110%

Physical Bar Disinvestment/Investment

97

120

-20%

Official Coins

77

54

44%

Physical Demand

562

809

-30%

Gross Surplus/Deficit

736

374

97%

ETF Change in Holdings

282

250

13%

Exchange Inventory (Change in Holdings)

147

14

934%

Residual Surplus

307

110

178%

Average gold Price ($)

1909

1472

30%

TOTAL DEMAND

991

1072

-8%

*Source: Refinitiv Metals Research

Global gold demandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMbKln

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.