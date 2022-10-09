Investors who have held Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) share price slid 26% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 21%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 16% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 6.7% in the same timeframe.

The recent uptick of 6.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Innoviva had to report a 47% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 26% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Innoviva shareholders did even worse, losing 26%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Innoviva you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

