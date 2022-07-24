Investors who have held IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) share price slid 47% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 15%. Because IAC/InterActiveCorp hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.7% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the last year has been tough for IAC/InterActiveCorp shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

While IAC/InterActiveCorp made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year IAC/InterActiveCorp saw its revenue grow by 45%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 47%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:IAC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 24th 2022

IAC/InterActiveCorp is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt IAC/InterActiveCorp shareholders are happy with the loss of 47% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that IAC/InterActiveCorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: IAC/InterActiveCorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.