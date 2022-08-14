Investors who have held Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) over the last year have watched its earnings decline along with their investment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 16% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Axalta Coating Systems reported an EPS drop of 27% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 16% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AXTA Earnings Per Share Growth August 14th 2022

A Different Perspective

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Axalta Coating Systems shareholders are down 16% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Axalta Coating Systems has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course Axalta Coating Systems may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

