Investors Who Bought Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 240%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 240%. But it's down 5.6% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 2.8% in the last week. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 76% lower than it was three years ago.

Because Venator Materials made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Venator Materials actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 6.7%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 240%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:VNTR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Venator Materials rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 240% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 21% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

