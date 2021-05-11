Investors Who Bought Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 19%

Some Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 54% over the last three months. But at least the stock is up over the last year. In that time, it is up 19%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 51%.

Turning Point Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TPTX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Turning Point Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Turning Point Therapeutics are up 19% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 51%. The stock trailed the market by 55% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Turning Point Therapeutics you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

