Investors Who Bought TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 249%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 249% in five years. We note the stock price is up 1.5% in the last seven days.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, TriNet Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 61% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TNET Earnings Per Share Growth June 29th 2021

We know that TriNet Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

TriNet Group shareholders are up 20% for the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 28% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TriNet Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

