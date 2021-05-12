Investors Who Bought Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 139%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 139%. It's down 2.7% in the last seven days. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 37% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Tivity Health grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 36%. The share price gain of 139% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:TVTY Earnings Per Share Growth May 12th 2021

We know that Tivity Health has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tivity Health has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 139% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Tivity Health .

But note: Tivity Health may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

