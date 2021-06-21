Investors Who Bought TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 837%

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. In the case of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), the share price is up an incredible 837% in the last year alone. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 17% lower than it was three years ago.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Because TETRA Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year TETRA Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 28%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 837% since this time a year ago. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TTI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for TETRA Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TETRA Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 837% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for TETRA Technologies that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.