Investors Who Bought Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 205%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) share price down 16% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 205% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Given that Taoping didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Taoping actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 20%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 205%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:TAOP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Taoping shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 205% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Taoping better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Taoping has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

