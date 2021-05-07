Investors Who Bought Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 65%

The Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) share price is down a rather concerning 36% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been respectable. After all, the stock has performed better than the market's return of (54%) over the last year, and is up 65%.

Super League Gaming isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Super League Gaming's revenue grew by 90%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 65% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Super League Gaming in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:SLGG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Super League Gaming stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Super League Gaming shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 65% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 29% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Super League Gaming (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

