Investors Who Bought Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 98%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) share price is up 98% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 94% over the last year.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Sound Financial Bancorp managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 15% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:SFBC Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Sound Financial Bancorp, it has a TSR of 118% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sound Financial Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sound Financial Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sound Financial Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

