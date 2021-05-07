Investors Who Bought Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 371%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) share price down 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In that time, the share price has soared some 371% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sleep Number achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 55% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 36% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SNBR Earnings Per Share Growth May 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Sleep Number has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Sleep Number's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sleep Number shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 264% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 36% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sleep Number (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

